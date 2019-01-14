The Joy of This Gymnast's Floor Routine Is Reverberating Across the Internet

If you’re a talented gymnast vaulting extremely high in the air in your immaculate floor routine, and your spirits are even higher, people notice.

So when UCLA shared a video of NCAA champion gymnast Katelyn Ohashi handily earning a perfect 10 score with her Michael Jackson medley at Saturday’s Under Armor’s 2019 Collegiate Challenge, she got a whole lot of praise from some pretty high-profile people via Twitter.

In the clip, UCLA’s Katelyn Ohashi made sticking a flawless landing after nailing three backflips and landing into a split look like pure fun, and the crowd lapped it up. She did it all with unbridled joy and a million-watt smile to the tune of songs like Jackson’s “I Want You Back,” and Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation.”

That ability has lead the video to garner more than 15 million views of Monday morning, more views than Los Angeles has people.

You’ll want to orient yourself with her athletic career.

Ohashi moonwalked into tying for first place at last year’s Pac-12 Championships with a routine that earned a 9.95 out of 10 on the scorecard, and resulted in a video that got 90 million views. That was her personal best to beat, UCLA coach Valorie Kondos Field told the Los Angeles Times.

She’s since proven she has a cheery online presence, laughing at some of the major shoutouts.

The elite floor exercise athlete competes on the college level. She had originally set her sights on the Olympics, but decided to leave that behind according to The Players’ Tribune. “There was a time where I was on top of the world, an Olympic hopeful,” she explained during the video. “I was unbeatable, until I wasn’t.”

But that hasn’t stopped her from wowing millions of new fans.

According to her official UCLA website bio, the Katelyn Ohashi floor routine, as it is now known, was by no means the first perfect 10 score for the six-time all-American — and two were on the beam.

See some reactions to her latest triumph below.

