A guidance counselor at a Maryland high school has been charged with rape, sexual misconduct with minors, and child porn solicitation, according to a local children’s advocacy center.

Allen Edward Mitchell, a guidance counsellor at James M. Bennett High School in Wicomico County, Maryland, was arrested on 15 different charges on Jan. 11, the Wicomico Child Advocacy Center, part of the Wicomico County Department of Social Services, said in a statement.

The charges include second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offenses and perverted practice, according to the release.

Mitchell, 32, had reportedly been placed on administrative leave before the arrest and is being held without bond due to the seriousness of the charges.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“It is alleged Mr. Mitchell engaged in multiple instances of misconduct with minors,” the release says.

“Wicomico County Public Schools is working in full cooperation with the State’s Attorney’s Office and with law enforcement on this matter,” said Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin, according to USA Today affiliate Delmarva Now. “Our first priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

Write to Billy Perrigo at billy.perrigo@time.com.