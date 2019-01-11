5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

If there’s one thing you can always count on Lana Del Rey for, it’s dedication to her character and her themes: decrepit Americana, a kind of depressed hedonism, moody self-reflection on the passage of time as a gilded age flakes away. Lana’s project has always been to mythologize an era — one she may not have ever even lived in, but one she embodies in spirit and form with impressive commitment. “Hope is a dangerous thing for a woman like me to have – but I have it” is a curious choice for a pre-album release, a prelude to the upcoming Norman F–king Rockwell. It’s a five-and-a-half minute dirge, just Lana’s spare vocals over piano. But it includes some of her finest, most chilling writing, and most precise singing. She has an uncanny ability to coin new turns of phrase in her lyrics; you’ll be seeing these lines popping up on memes for months. (You don’t hear pop stars name-dropping Sylvia Plath that often, after all.) And then there’s this: “They write that I’m happy, they know that I’m not, but at best you can see I’m not sad.” Something to chew on.