Ahead of a trip to McAllen, Texas, besides speaking to the media about his intention to build a wall at the U.S. Mexican border, President Donald Trump staunchly denied having temper tantrums.
It all began when Senator Chuck Schumer said that Trump threw a temper tantrum after a meeting with him and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. In response, Trump called Schumer “Cryin Chuck” and said the reports were inaccurate.
“I don’t have temper tantrums, I really don’t,” he said. His defensive response seemed to practically invite the jokes from late night television, and Jimmy Kimmel wholeheartedly enjoyed tearing in.
“Nothing says ‘I didn’t throw a temper tantrum,’ like throwing another temper tantrum,” Kimmel cracked before positing that “Donald Trump puts the ‘tan’ in temper tantrum.”
That wasn’t the only material Kimmel had a field day with: while addressing his threat to declare a national emergency if he doesn’t get money for his wall, Trump talked about things being “peachy dory,” a seeming amalgamation of “hunky dory” and “peachy keen.”
Kimmel, for his part, got a movie pitch out of Trump’s new phrase.
“Peachy Dory, of course, is the new movie from Pixar,” Kimmel joked as a graphic of Dory with a Trump combover and a caption that read “From the Creator of The Lyin’ King.”
Watch the full clip below.