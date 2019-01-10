Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyer Says Vegas Police Seek Soccer Star's DNA for Rape Investigation
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during a soccer match in Bergamo, Italy, on Dec. 26, 2018.
PAOLO MAGNI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
4:57 PM EST

(LAS VEGAS) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyer says U.S. investigators are seeking DNA from Cristiano Ronaldo in their investigation of a Nevada woman’s allegation that the international soccer star raped her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse in 2009.

Attorney Peter S. Christiansen in Las Vegas provided no additional detail on Thursday. He did not immediately confirm a Wall Street Journal report citing an unnamed source saying that a warrant was sent to Italy to compel Ronaldo to submit a DNA sample.

Las Vegas police spokeswoman Laura Meltzer declined comment about the police investigation.

It was closed in 2009 but reopened days before the woman filed a civil lawsuit in Nevada in September claiming that Ronaldo raped her.

Ronaldo through his lawyers have denied the rape allegation.

