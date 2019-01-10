House Republicans Slam Rep. Steve King for Asking When the Term 'White Supremacist' Became 'Offensive'
In this file photo, Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, chairs a House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice hearing in Washington on June 8, 2018.
J Scott Applewhite—AP/REX/Shutterstock
By LAURIE KELLMAN / AP
3:23 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — House Republicans are criticizing a fellow GOP lawmaker for making what they say are “racist” comments.

Rep. Steve King of Iowa was quoted in The New York Times as saying: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?”

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, tweets that King’s remarks are “abhorrent and racist and should have no place in our national discourse.”

And Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan says: “This is an embrace of racism, and it has no place in Congress or anywhere.”

King later tweeted that he regards white nationalism and white supremacy as “evil.”

He’s already in line to face a primary challenger in 2020. Randy Feenstra, a Republican state senator, announced on Wednesday that he plans to run against King.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE