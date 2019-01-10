(BOSTON) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is recovering from a broken elbow suffered in a fall on the stairs.Raisman in a Twitter post says “I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone … the stairs got me … I fell and broke my elbow.”

She also posted a picture of herself on a couch, her right arm in a cast, snuggling with a dog. Raisman is native of the Boston suburb of Needham.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Raisman, captain for both the gold medal-winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, is also a best-selling author and a survivor of sexual abuse. She’s been an outspoken advocate for women who were abused or victimized, and a harsh critic of USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body.

Contact us at editors@time.com.