Aly Raisman Won Gold in Two Olympics Without a Scratch, but Broke Her Elbow Falling Down Stairs
Captain of the gold medal-winning US Olympic women's gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016 Aly Raisman speaks on stage during 2018 Massachusetts Conference For Women on Dec. 5, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Marla Aufmuth—WireImage
By Associated Press
12:26 PM EST

(BOSTON) — Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she is recovering from a broken elbow suffered in a fall on the stairs.Raisman in a Twitter post says “I survived two Olympic Games and 19 years of gymnastics without ever breaking a bone … the stairs got me … I fell and broke my elbow.”

She also posted a picture of herself on a couch, her right arm in a cast, snuggling with a dog. Raisman is native of the Boston suburb of Needham.

Raisman, captain for both the gold medal-winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics teams, is also a best-selling author and a survivor of sexual abuse. She’s been an outspoken advocate for women who were abused or victimized, and a harsh critic of USA Gymnastics, the sport’s governing body.

