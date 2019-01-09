MacKenzie Bezos Could Become World's Richest Woman After Divorcing Husband
In this file photo, CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos attend an event at Milk Studios on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The couple is getting a divorce, which may make Mackenzie Bezos the richest woman in the world.
Greg Doherty—Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
By Sophie Alexander / Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) — MacKenzie Bezos’s divorce from Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos could make her the world’s richest woman.

As of now, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, the granddaughter of the founder of cosmetics manufacturer L’Oreal SA, is the richest woman in the world, with a net worth of $45.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people.

Neither the Bezoses nor Amazon have commented on the likely division of the couple’s assets, including a 16 percent stake in the company. But without an agreement stipulating otherwise, their wealth would almost certainly be divided equally, according to Karin Lundell, a partner at law firm Rower LLC in New York.

With $137.2 billion, Jeff is the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index; an even split would make MacKenzie, an author, the richest woman with about $69 billion. But even if she receives as little as 1 percent of the fortune, she’d still join the three-comma club.

Most of the 66 women on the Bloomberg index came into their wealth through death or divorce. There are only six self-made women on the list, compared with 313 self-made men.

The Bezoses announced their breakup Wednesday in a tweet signed by both spouses.

 

