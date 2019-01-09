Authorities in the Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore say they have foiled a man’s attempt to smuggle four kittens across a land border from neighboring Malaysia by hiding them inside his trousers.

Agence France-Presse reports that officers heard “meowing” sounds coming from a suspicious bulge in his pants. The man, who is 45 and Singaporean, could face up to a year in prison and a fine of up to US$7,360.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said all four kittens are alive and in the care of the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority.

“Trying to get past fur-midable officers?” the statement read. “Impawsible.”

It is not clear why the man was trying to transport them, but he may have intended to sell them as pets.

An immigration authority spokeswoman said people commonly attempt to smuggle contraband such as cigarettes under their clothing. “But to stuff four live kittens into one’s trousers,” she said, “this is the first time we’ve seen it.”

