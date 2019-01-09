6 of the Most Promising Products We Saw at CES 2019

As is tradition, technology companies from around the world have flocked to Las Vegas for the annual Consumer Electronics Show, the week-long showcase of the year’s upcoming products and services. Stunning TVs, tricked out cars, giant drones and tiny gadgets dominate the show floor. There are thousands of eye-catching items to swoon over, whether you’re a nerd or not. Here are a few of the most interesting, exciting and possibly life-changing products seen at the show, which runs from Tuesday to Friday.

A TV that unrolls itself

You thought your curved TV was cool? The LG Signature OLED TV R is a 65-inch 4K TV that is, unlike your lame and rigid screen, rollable, and can retract into its base when you’re not enjoying it. While you can control it using either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, the TV R also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. The TV R’s base also hides a Dolby Atmos sound system for audiophiles who want the latest in home theater tech.

Laptops with cutting-edge graphics

Gaming laptops aren’t new, but they usually lack power compared to their beefier desktop counterparts. Nvidia’s latest announcement changes that, and brings the desktop-class power found in its RTX line of graphics cards to laptops. More than 40 laptop models will debut by the end of the month with RTX graphics cards inside, which use a rendering technique known as ray tracing to produce more realistic graphics and boost performance for the most demanding gamers.

A sleep band that tracks your brain

If sleeping is harder than it should be, the Dreem band might be able to help you figure out what you’re doing wrong. The Dreem band is a fabric-covered headband that wraps around your head and uses a combination of sensors like the ones in your Apple Watch to detect various biometrics like your heart rate and and respiration activity. It also uses bone conduction to communicate audio cues to you privately, meaning your partner won’t be bothered by your gadget’s beeping.

A kettlebell that keeps you honest

JAXJOX’s $349 KettlebellConnect is a smart, adjustable kettlebell that tracks your movements using built-in motion sensors to measure your workout’s “integrity.” When paired with the companion app, which also features a catalog of workout content, you can see just how thorough your reps were, meaning you can’t half-ass your lunges and claim a good day’s exercise.

A modular DIY TV

Samsung’s shown off its Micro LED technology in the past, using it to build The Wall, a 146-inch TV. The company’s now showing off a smaller Micro LED TV, along with modular Micro LED panels. The square, bezel-free panels snap together to create customizable screen sizes with support for different aspect ratios. Using Samsung’s Micro LED panels, you can create a variety of display sizes supporting different aspect ratios, going from an ultra-wide 21:9 screen to a perfectly square 1:1 display without losing image quality.

A music-blasting, Alexa-enabled toilet

If you thought adding a bidet to your current commode was the pinnacle of bathroom luxury, Kohler’s here to help you elevate your standards. The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet is a $7,000 commode that goes all-in on the smart home concept. It bundles Amazon Alexa functionality, integrated Bluetooth speakers, ambient lighting and a hands-free open/close lid. It also has a remote if you don’t want to talk to your toilet in the middle of the night. If you’re wondering about the Numi 2.0’s primary functionality, it boasts heated seats, a warm air dryer, a stainless steel wand and adjustable water temperature.

