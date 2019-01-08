President Trump Holds Off-the-Record Lunch With TV Hosts Before Primetime Border Speech

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump hosted cable and broadcast television news representatives at an off-the-record lunch hours before he’s set to deliver a prime-time speech outlining what he sees as a “crisis” on the southern border.

Top news personalities including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos attended the Tuesday lunch, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says the group had a “robust exchange” and “questions were asked and answered.”

Baier said on air that attendees agreed to quote only one line from the president: “It was wonderful having lunch with you today.”

But he said that the White House believes the wall is a winning issue for Trump, whose refusal to sign a budget without billions for the border has forced a partial government shutdown.

Contact us at editors@time.com.