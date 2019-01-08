President Trump Holds Off-the-Record Lunch With TV Hosts Before Primetime Border Speech
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media upon his return to the White House after a day trip to Camp David on Jan. 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. He held an off-the-record lunch with television hosts on Jan. 8, 2019 ahead of his primetime speech about the U.S.-Mexico border "crisis."
By Associated Press
4:03 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump hosted cable and broadcast television news representatives at an off-the-record lunch hours before he’s set to deliver a prime-time speech outlining what he sees as a “crisis” on the southern border.

Top news personalities including CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Fox News Channel’s Bret Baier and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos attended the Tuesday lunch, which lasted about an hour and 20 minutes.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says the group had a “robust exchange” and “questions were asked and answered.”

Baier said on air that attendees agreed to quote only one line from the president: “It was wonderful having lunch with you today.”

But he said that the White House believes the wall is a winning issue for Trump, whose refusal to sign a budget without billions for the border has forced a partial government shutdown.

