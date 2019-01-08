Russian Lawyer at 2016 Trump Tower Meeting Charged With Obstruction in Unrelated Case
A picture taken on Nov. 8, 2016 shows Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya speaking during an interview in Moscow. On Jan. 8, 2019 she was charged with obstruction of justice in federal court in New York.
By Associated Press
11:40 AM EST

(NEW YORK) — A Russian lawyer who became a focal point of the investigation into whether there was collusion between Russians and President Donald Trump’s election campaign has been charged with obstruction of justice in an unrelated case.

Natalya Veselnitskaya was charged in an indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in New York.

She is believed to be living in Russia.

Prosecutors say Veselnitskaya submitted deceptive declarations to a judge in a civil proceeding involving a Russian tax refund fraud scheme.

Veselnitskaya attended a 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, that was described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.

Trump Jr. and Kushner have acknowledged attending the meeting but have said it amounted to nothing.

