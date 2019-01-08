Kelleth Cuthbert, the model who became a viral Fiji water girl sensation for photogenically serving water bottles and photobombing celebrities on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet, took home an award of her own after winning the hearts of the Internet on Sunday night in Beverly Hills, California.

Cuthbert, who served up her best angles alongside refreshing beverages in such a captivating manner that the Internet quickly immortalized her with a meme, was honored with an award for “Best Supporting Actress on a Red Carpet,” by E! News. Cuthbert, like any true winner, had a speech ready to go after receiving her award. In her acceptance speech, Cuthbert graciously thanks social media and celebrities like Richard Madden and Luke Evans for helping her to go viral and “allowing me the space to have my best angle.” However, her final thanks was very on-brand with the moniker that’s been bestowed upon her by the Internet, Fiji water girl.

“I’d like to thank water. If these celebs weren’t so thirsty, I wouldn’t have been able to serve the way that I did,” Cuthbert joked. “My performance would’ve truly not been possible without you.”

Watch the full video below.

