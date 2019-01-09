Rami Malek has known Nicole Kidman for years, but you wouldn’t know it from the awkward moment they had at the Golden Globes.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night and Kimmel asked Malek to relive the moment in great detail. It all started when Kidman announced that Bohemian Rhapsody won the award for Best Motion Picture (Drama). Malek thought a quick onstage greeting wouldn’t be a problem. Turns out that is not the case onstage at one of Hollywood’s biggest awards show. In the event that Malek forgot one single second of his seeming snub from the Big Little Lies star, Kimmel replayed it. Twice—and in slow-motion.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Malek couldn’t help but laugh at the video. “I’ve known her for many years despite as it may seem from that video,” Malek explained.

“It was very awkward,” he said. “I feel like this is probably haunting me on the internet right now.” He may be right after Kimmel’s highlight reel. Luckily, Malek had a big night with his win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and awkward moments don’t usually make it to IMDB listings.

Contact us at editors@time.com.