Dog Who Responds to Harry Potter Spells Is the Most Enchanting Thing on the Internet Today

By Megan McCluskey
12:11 PM EST

Harry Potter fans are well aware that dogs weren’t allowed as pets at Hogwarts — only owls, cats, rats and toads. But if J.K. Rowling had seen this magical pup, she may have changed her mind.

In an adorable video shared by actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin on her YouTube channel Brizzy Voices, Brisbin demonstrates how she trained her long-haired mini miniature dachshund Remus to respond to Harry Potter spells.

As Brisbin waves a wand around, the 1-year-old Remus — who is dressed in standard Gryffindor getup — balances on his hind legs in response to her levitation charm of “Wingardium Leviosa,” plays dead after her “Avada Kedavra” killing curse command and even fetches to complete the task of “Accio ball.”

“Oh, you trained your dog in German?” Brisbin tweeted. “Coolcoolcool I trained my dog in Harry Potter spells.”

Watch the full video below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE