Harry Potter fans are well aware that dogs weren’t allowed as pets at Hogwarts — only owls, cats, rats and toads. But if J.K. Rowling had seen this magical pup, she may have changed her mind.

In an adorable video shared by actor and YouTuber Anna Brisbin on her YouTube channel Brizzy Voices, Brisbin demonstrates how she trained her long-haired mini miniature dachshund Remus to respond to Harry Potter spells.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

As Brisbin waves a wand around, the 1-year-old Remus — who is dressed in standard Gryffindor getup — balances on his hind legs in response to her levitation charm of “Wingardium Leviosa,” plays dead after her “Avada Kedavra” killing curse command and even fetches to complete the task of “Accio ball.”

“Oh, you trained your dog in German?” Brisbin tweeted. “Coolcoolcool I trained my dog in Harry Potter spells.”

Watch the full video below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.