TIME and Merriam-Webster Partner to Launch New Word of the Day Video Series

TIME and Merriam-Webster, the dictionary publisher helping millions of people understand and use language better, are teaming up to launch a new Word of the Day video series.

Through this partnership, Merriam-Webster’s popular Word of the Day will be available as a daily video installment, providing a new platform for millions of language learners and word lovers to build vocabulary and learn something each day. Each Word of the Day video will highlight a new word, providing its definition, part of speech, and multiple examples of the word in context to clarify the word’s meaning and show it in its native habitat.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

“Part of our mission is to help people better understand language so that they can better communicate with and understand the world around them,” explains Lisa Schneider, Chief Digital Officer & Publisher at Merriam-Webster. “We’re thrilled to partner with TIME, an iconic media brand and leader in the video space, to create compelling and informative content for our combined audiences, and to use the power of video to underscore the power of words and their meanings.”

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day features words from a broad range of vocabulary levels, and from practical terms that people are likely to want to incorporate into their own vocabularies to words that are more unusual, playful, or simply fun. Find the new Word of the Day videos here: https://www.merriam-webster.com/word-of-the-day.

Contact us at editors@time.com.