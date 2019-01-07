President Trump Will Address the Nation About the 'Crisis' at the U.S.-Mexico Border

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says he will address the nation Tuesday night about what says is a “crisis” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump’s prime-time address will come amid a partial government shutdown caused by his insistence that Congress give him more than $5 billion to build a wall on the border. Congressional Democrats are refusing to pay for a wall.

Trump also plans a trip Thursday to the southern border to highlight his demands for the wall.

Trump tweets that he will address the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday.

