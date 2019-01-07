Actor Chris Messina was the golden boy of the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet thanks to a major grooming moment ahead of the 76th annual awards ceremony. Messina grabbed some of the awards show spotlight when he arrived at the Golden Globes red carpet sporting platinum blonde hair — a striking departure from his usual dark brown coif.

There was plenty of speculation that Messina’s hair change is for his upcoming role in DC’s Birds of Prey, where he’ll be playing bad guy henchman Victor Zsasz alongside Ewan McGregor’s villain Black Mask, but there was no doubt that it made quite the impression on Golden Globes viewers and attendees.

As might be expected, Messina’s new platinum blonde look (a seeming trend amongst the hip young men of the current celebrity set, from Justin Bieber to Pete Davidson) inspired plenty of discussion online, with many taking to social media to sound off on Messina’s new hair.

One person thought that Messina’s new hair bore an uncanny resemblance to Draco Malfoy’s.

Another saw parallels between him and Tyler Durden’s bleached hair.

While another found Messina’s new blonde hair very attractive.

While others petitioned for Chris Messina to be accepted into the current canon of famous Hollywood “Chrises.”

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.