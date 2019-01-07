While Alan Arkin didn’t win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Kominsky Method, the faces he made throughout Sunday’s awards show were definitely a highlight of the night.

The 84-year-old actor was captured on camera at a few different moments at the 2019 Golden Globes, including hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh’s opening monologue and the speech Jeff Bridges gave after winning the Cecil B. deMille Award.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Many on social media were quick to praise Arkin for what they perceived as some of the most relatable behavior displayed by the celebrities in attendance at the ceremony. “We are all #AlanArkin during this massacre of a monologue,” one Twitter user captioned a shot of Arkin making a stoic face during the bit.

“Alan Arkin—reaction to Jeff Bridges during his non sequitur rant on boat rudders + Buckminster Fuller— is my spirit animal,” added another. “Amazing.”

See some more reactions below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.