Leave it to Glenn Close to upstage her own big win before she even foot on stage at the 2019 Golden Globes.

At the 76th Golden Globes on Sunday night, The Wife star nabbed the Globe Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Film.

The Hollywood veteran may be widely expected to win an Academy Award for her tour de force performance in the movie. But from the look of surprise on her face, she was not expecting this.

The 71-year-old actor bested Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Rosamund Pike for A Private War, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Nicole Kidman for Destroyer. Not everyone was expecting it, least of all Close from the look on her face.

If you want to know just how much the honor took her by surprise, then look no further than pictures of of her shocked reaction all over the internet. Her stunned appearance at the sound of Gary Oldman announcing quickly spread across to the furthest corners of Twitter.

She used her acceptance speech as an emotional tribute to her mother, who she said didn’t tell her until she reached her 80s that she “really sublimated herself to my father her whole life,” revealing “I feel I haven’t accomplished anything” as she reflected on her sacrifices, which is why Close shared this message:

“Women, we’re nurturers … that’s what’s expected of us. But we have to find personal fulfillment. We have to follow our dreams. We have to say ‘I can do that, and I should be allowed to do that.”

This marked Close’s third Golden Globe, and the first Globe since 2008 when she won for her affecting performance in the TV show Damages.

See the reaction to her dramatic reaction below. If you see one film this year, let it be this mini-movie.

Close later shared a sweet moment with Gaga.

She continued to be awed throughout the night.

