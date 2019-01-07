Olivia Colman took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 76th annual Golden Globes for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Colman, who stars in the film as the gout-ridden, hot-tempered royal across Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, adorably thanked her co-stars when accepting the Golden Globe at the ceremony Sunday.

“My bitches, Emma and Rachel, thank you. Every second of working with you girls was such a joy,” Colman said. “So much fun. I was so sad when it finished.”

Colman referring to Stone and Weisz as her “bitches” delighted and inspired Golden Globes viewers everywhere.

Everybody ended the night yearning to be one of Colman’s bitches.

In one speech, Colman established the only good way to greet friends going forward.

