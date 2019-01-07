Watch Sansa Meet Daenerys in First Footage from Game of Thrones' Season 8

Spoilers for Game of Thrones below.

The first footage from Game of Thrones’ final season is finally here. And it’s fleeting—but telling. In the shot, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) meet for the first time with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) looking on.

HBO aired a commercial teasing several shows that are returning in the spring during Sunday night’s Golden Globe 76th annual Awards. The brief shot from everyone’s favorite fantasy series shows the two queens eyeing one another.

From the footage, fans can glean that Jon Snow has indeed brought Daenerys to Winterfell after the two fled a battle with the White Walkers. Sansa now leads the Stark clan in the North and will be none too happy that her brother has sworn fealty to the Mother of Dragons—and recently become romantically involved with her. Sansa looks a little disgruntled when she tells the Mother of Dragons, ‘Winterfell is yours, your grace.”

Sansa and Daenerys have never met in the show’s history. Many such first meetings will likely take place in the Northern kingdom as the humans prepare to fight the encroaching White Walkers.

The shot also carries symbolic significance. The two women face off with Jon standing in between. The positioning hints heavily at Jon’s impending internal conflict between his adopted family and his bloodline—the Starks and the Targaryens—in the final season.

