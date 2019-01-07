Here Are the Best Jokes From Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's 2019 Golden Globes Monologue

Co-hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg kicked off the 76th annual Golden Globes by taking a shot at at the Oscars, which still does not have a host scheduled. “One lucky audience member [at tonight’s show] will get to host the Oscars,” the two called out together.

Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes, some wondered why the two actors were presenting together. Samberg currently stars on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while Oh has had a banner year as the star of the mystery Killing Eve, a role for which she was nominated on Sunday night. The hosts explained that they were the only two people left in Hollywood who hadn’t said something offensive.

“But you know what race of people really gets under my skin?” Samberg asked Oh. She tried to stop him from speaking, but he went on: “The Hollywood half marathon.” He went on to complain about the traffic that race causes.

The two worried that by avoiding controversy, they might make the show boring. They went on to try to prove they could be edgy by “insulting” several people in the audience with jabs like, “Hey Bradley Cooper, you are hot,” from Oh and “Hey, Jeff Bridges, I wish you were my dad,” from Samberg.

However, the jokes did eventually become more biting. Samberg and Oh poked fun at Lady Gaga for a tired line she has used throughout the press tour for A Star Is Born about Bradley Cooper believing in her acting talent. ‘I’m just coming up with this now: There can be one hundred people in the room, and 99 don’t believe in you and you just need one to believe in you,” both Oh and Samberg said, quoting Gaga word for word.

Oh congratulated Crazy Rich Asians for becoming the first American blockbuster with an Asian lead, mentioning controversial past films like Ghost in the Shell and Aloha—both of which starred white actors in roles written for Asian women. Oh then offered a round of Pepcid to the Crazy Rich Asian cast to prevent “Asian glow,” before turning to a confused Samberg and saying, “The joke’s not for you.”

They took jabs at a few other projects, like the Dick Cheney drama Vice, which is nominated in the Best Musical and Comedy category. Samberg said, “Erroneously invaded the wrong category based on the wrong intelligence.”

Samberg also called out The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Amazon show about a burgeoning female comic in the 1950s. He dubbed it “the show that makes audiences sit up and say, ‘Wait, is this anti-Semitic?'”

Finally, the co-hosts kicked Jim Carrey, who is nominated for his work on the television show Kidding, out of the film section and sent him way back to the area where television actors sit. “I just finished a film. Sonic the Hedgehog,” Carey protested.

Samberg shot back: “I’m sure it will be nominated.”

Oh concluded the opening monologue on a serious note, saying that she took the job as a co-host of the Golden Globes to witness the change that is finally taking place in Hollywood as a more diverse array of actors seize opportunities to tackle leading roles.

