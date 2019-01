Lady Gaga’s red carpet look at the 76th annual Golden Globes channeled the style of Judy Garland.

A Star Is Born, Judy Garland Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

Gaga, who is up for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in A Star Is Born, wore a lavender Valentino gown with a hairstyle to match that evoked a dress Garland wore as the star in the 1954 version of the movie.

Along with Bradley Cooper, Gaga is also nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Shallow.”

