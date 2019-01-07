Michelle Yeoh Wore the Actual Emerald Ring From Crazy Rich Asians to the 2019 Golden Globes

Michelle Yeoh arrived at the 76th annual Golden Globes rocking the iconic ring her character Eleanor Young wore in Crazy Rich Asians.

In the movie, Eleanor is frequently seen wearing the emerald ring. She eventually gives it to her son, Nick, so he can propose to his girlfriend, Rachel, in a move that comes to symbolize her approval of their relationship.

The ring, which comes from Yeoh’s personal jewelry collection, was back on her hand on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes. She told The Knot last year that it felt important Eleanor’s ring to feel authentic.

“It was very important for it to be real,” she said. “And Eleanor was a character who knew what she wore had to be flawless. Her [own] mother-in-law did not approve and did not give her the family ring at the end of the day… so that ring had to be very special.”

