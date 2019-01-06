Polish Prosecutors Charge 'Escape Room' Designer With Creating Fire Danger That Killed 5 Teens

By Associated Press
6:12 PM EST

(WARSAW, Poland) — Prosecutors in Poland have presented charges against the man who designed an escape room entertainment site where five teenage girls were killed in a fire.

Prosecutor Ryszard Gasiorowski said Sunday the man, identified only as Milosz S., had been charged with intentionally creating a fire danger and with unintentionally causing the deaths of the girls. The location’s heating system was faulty and there was no emergency evacuation route, Gasiorowski said.

Firefighters in the city of Koszalin found the victims’ bodies Friday after they extinguished a fire next to the locked room. Autopsies showed that the girls, who were friends from school, died of carbon monoxide inhalation. A young man employed there was hospitalized with burns.

The man denies the charges. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in prison.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE