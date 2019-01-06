TIME Sponsors Gala to Raise Funds for Hurricane Relief

On Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, the annual gala for CORE: Community Organized Relief Effort (previously known as J/P HRO) raised $3.5 million dollars to benefit disaster relief and preparedness work. The event, hosted by Sean Penn and emceed by Jamie Foxx, was sponsored by multiple individuals and organizations, including TIME.

At the gala, Anderson Cooper was honored for his work in Haiti, as well as Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Ambassador Kenneth Merten. Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, was the headlining musical performer. Billie Eilish and Macy Gray also performed.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Other guests included Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, Connie Britton, Larry David and Jimmy Kimmel.

Contact us at editors@time.com.