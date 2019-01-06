TIME Sponsors Gala to Raise Funds for Hurricane Relief
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney attend the Sean Penn CORE Gala benefiting the organization formerly known as J/P HRO & its life-saving work across Haiti & the world at The Wiltern on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Kovac—(Credit too long, see caption)
9:31 AM EST

On Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, the annual gala for CORE: Community Organized Relief Effort (previously known as J/P HRO) raised $3.5 million dollars to benefit disaster relief and preparedness work. The event, hosted by Sean Penn and emceed by Jamie Foxx, was sponsored by multiple individuals and organizations, including TIME.

At the gala, Anderson Cooper was honored for his work in Haiti, as well as Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Ambassador Kenneth Merten. Yusuf Islam, formerly known as Cat Stevens, was the headlining musical performer, while Billie Eilish and Macy Gray also played sets.

Other guests included Julia Roberts, Ben Stiller, Connie Britton, Larry David and Jimmy Kimmel.

