The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards have kicked off, bringing together Hollywood’s biggest stars of film and TV to recognize the past year’s achievements. Among the contenders for awards at the 2019 Golden Globes are Adam McKay’s Vice, which is leading the movie categories with six nominations, Black Panther, A Star Is Born, Sharp Objects, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Killing Eve and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
Hosted by Sandra Oh, who also picked up a nomination for her role in Killing Eve, and Andy Samberg, all winners will be announced on Jan. 6.
Jeff Bridges will be honored at the ceremony with the Cecil B. DeMille Award to honor lifetime achievement in film. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will honor comedy legend Carol Burnett with its first ever lifetime achievement award for television.
See all of the 2019 Golden Globe winners below.
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Musical/Comedy)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephen James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Television Series (Drama)
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Supporting Actor (Television)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Limited Series)
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, 7 Seconds
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Best Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Defoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical/Comedy)
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Coleman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timtohée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKLansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Director (Motion Picture)
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Curaón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam Mckay, Vice
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
A Quiet Place
Isle of Dogs
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
“All the Stars” — Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies” — Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War” — A Private War
“Revelation” — Boy Erased
“Shallow” — A Star Is Born
Best Actress Television Performance by an Actress (Drama)
Catriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Television Performance by an Actor (Limited Series)
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Television Series (Comedy)
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
Alfonso Curaron, Roma
Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Curry, Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Best Motion Picture (Foreign Language)
Kapernaeu
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Television Performance by an Actress (Musical/Comedy)
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Supporting Actress (Television)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale