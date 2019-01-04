An adorable pack of sled dogs preparing to race in the 2019 Iditarod is taking the Internet by storm. After musher Blair Braverman began sharing photos and bios of each of the 20 dogs she has in training for the Iditarod — only 14 of which will actually run the 1,000 mile race in March — social media couldn’t help but fall in love with the furry competitors.

In an extensive Twitter thread, Braverman provided detailed descriptions of the unique personalities of each dog on the BraverMountain Varsity Team. From Pepé, “the pup who makes each run happen, who gets us through every storm,” to Jenga, “a Boss Bitch who doesn’t suffer fools,” to Grinch, who “has a heart of gold and a brain like a box of rocks,” it was clear from Braverman’s rundown that each canine companion brings something different — and wonderful — to the team.

The 2019 Iditarod is scheduled to begin on March 2 in Anchorage, Alaska.

See the full thread below.

