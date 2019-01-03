6 Killed and 8 Injured in Fiery Crash That Triggered Fuel Spill on Florida Highway

At least six people are confirmed dead and at least eight more were injured after a major crash Thursday afternoon on 1-75 southbound in Florida, according to Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Images posted by local emergency officials depicted a semi-truck and at least one small vehicle in flames. The Gainesville Sun reports the crash involved two tractor-trailer rigs and two passenger vehicles, and took place between Gainesville and Alachua County,

Approximately 50 gallons of fuel were spilled in the collision, though the fire is now out, according to the officials.

Local safety officers used a helicopter to help locate possible missing victims.

The crash took place near mile marker 393, north of Northwest 39th Avenue. Drivers headed in both directions are advised to avoid the area for several hours.

Write to Abby Vesoulis at abby.vesoulis@time.com.