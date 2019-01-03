As the 116th Congress convened on Thursday, representatives’ adorable children and grandchildren couldn’t help but distract from the proceedings.

The occasion appeared to be a celebratory one for the family members in attendance for the swearing-in, with some of the kids demonstrating their excitement by dancing and cheering at various times throughout the ceremony. The granddaughter of newly-elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was particularly enthusiastic about the day’s events, especially the moment that Pelosi voted for herself as Speaker.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

The Internet, of course, was quick to express their admiration for the cute youngsters, with some tweeting their support for more congressional baby content going forward. “Motion to make cute Congress babies the new Instagram dogs,” wrote one Twitter user.

See some more reactions below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@timeinc.com.