U.S. Army Chief of Staff Meets With Afghan President in Surprise Visit
Ashraf Ghani, president of Afghanistan, addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, Sept. 19, 2017 in New York City. On Jan. 3, 2019 he met with the U.S. Army's Chief of Staff to talk about possible peaceful end to the 17-year war.
Drew Angerer—Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:31 PM EST

(KABUL, Afghanistan) — The U.S. Army’s chief of staff made a surprise visit to the Afghanistan’s capital, where he met President Ashraf Ghani to discuss prospects for a peaceful end to the country’s 17-year war, the United States’ longest.

In a statement late Thursday, Ghani’s office said Gen. Mark A. Milley supported Afghan-led talks with the Taliban, although the burden of getting the two sides to the table seems to have fallen to Washington’s newly appointed peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. Khalilzad has met several times with Taliban insurgents since his appointment in September. They have consistently refused direct talks with Ghani’s representatives, calling the Kabul government U.S. puppets.

Another round of U.S.-Taliban talks is reportedly scheduled for later this month in Doha, Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office.

