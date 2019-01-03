While many were fascinated when Heidi Klum blithely revealed this fall on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she ghosted Drake when he tried to ask her out because she had just gotten involved with her now-fiancé Tom Kaulitz, there’s a new development to the story that shows that the 6 God was definitely in his feelings in the matter about the incident.

On another appearance on Ellen this week, Klum shared that after sharing the anecdote and the resulting frenzy, she texted Drake to apologize but the rapper apparently opted not to respond to her apology with words — choosing instead to send a single emoji.

“I said I’m sorry, because I know I made a huge wave after I was here, and he just made that face,” Klum said, while miming the indifferent look of the emoji.

DeGeneres deduced that the singular emoji response must mean that Drake was “mad,” noting that this saga was a long story anyways.

Klum was in hearty agreement: “So long that we should not start it again!”

Watch the full clip below.

