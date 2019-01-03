President Donald Trump has brought back the Game of Thrones-inspired meme that he originally shared on Twitter in November for his first Cabinet meeting of 2019.

While reiterating his call for a complete border wall between the U.S. and Mexico during a White House meeting with his Cabinet as the partial government shutdown continued into its 12th day on Wednesday, Trump displayed a poster-sized version of the meme on the table in front of him.

The graphic, which was first used by Trump to announce that he was planning to reimpose sanctions against Iran that had been lifted by the Obama administration, features a photo of the president overlaid with the words, “Sanctions are coming” — a play on Game of Thrones‘ famed “Winter is Coming” tagline.

Some Game of Thrones fans, as well as HBO itself, spoke out against Trump associating himself with the show back in November. However, this time around, people were quick to point out the irony of Trump referencing the series to prove that walls works.

“Walls Work, Trump Says In Front Of Poster Parodying Show Based On Premise That They Don’t,” quipped one Twitter user.

See some other reactions below.

