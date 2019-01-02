Hasan Minhaj Responds After Netflix Pulls Episode of His Comedy Show in Saudi Arabia

Hasan Minhaj has spoken out after Netflix removed an episode of his comedy show from its streaming service in Saudi Arabia — and says the move will only make people want to watch it more.

After word spread Tuesday that Netflix had, at Saudi Arabia’s request, pulled an episode of Minhaj’s show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, the comedian wrote on Twitter that the decision has made people even more interested in it.

“Clearly, the best way to stop people from watching something is to ban it, make it trend online, and then leave it up on Youtube,” Minhaj wrote.

He then used his platform to call attention to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, and asked for donations to the International Rescue Committee.

Saudi Arabia had asked Netflix to remove the show because it allegedly violated the country’s cyber crimes law, the Financial Times reported. In the episode, Minhaj criticized Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their handling of the conflict in Yemen, the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and other alleged misconduct.

