Kristen Bell stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday to help her husband Dax Shepard celebrate his birthday, but somehow they both ended up in tears.

Host Ellen DeGeneres kicked off the festivities by giving Shepard a very unique birthday gift. “You still love Brad Pitt, right?” she asked the actor, before presenting him with overalls covering in Pitt’s face.

After Shepard slipped into the overalls, DeGeneres took questions from the audience and Bell’s hand was in the air. The Good Place star had a very important inquiry for her husband: “What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse, for their birthday? Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?”

“In the bedroom?” asked Shepard, teasing his wife.

“Let’s say I have in the bedroom covered,” Bell said with a wink.

“I would say please, please, please give that person love and support for 11 years, give them two beautiful baby girls,” he said, making Bell tear up. “And, you’re good.”

Bell wasn’t embarrassed by her tears, but she was quick to point out to Shepard, “You’re crying, too!”

“You sit down, young lady,” Shepard playfully replied. “We’ve heard enough of your question.”

DeGeneres wasn’t done with Bell, though. She invited the actress on stage to present Shepard with a cake, which was not an ordinary cake at all.

