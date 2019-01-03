It’s officially a new year, which means it’s time for think about the 2019 award show schedule as the ceremonies kick off.

The 2019 awards show season begins on Sunday with the 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live alumnus Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who is nominated for her role in the series Killing Eve. Following the Globes, it’s the 61st Grammys, culminating with the 91st Academy Awards.

Will Black Panther, one of the highest-grossing movies ever win an Oscar? Could Mary Poppins Returns accomplish a similar feat? It’s certainly a big challenger at the Golden Globes with three nominations, including Best Motion Picture (Drama). Still, at the Globes and likely the Oscars, the competition is stiff with hits like A Star Is Born and Crazy Rich Asians, as well as critical darlings If Beale Street Could Talk and Can You Ever Forgive Me?

For the Grammy Awards, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Drake could all potentially win big.

Here’s your guide to the upcoming 2019 award show season, along with the Golden Globes date, the Grammys date, and the Oscars date. and what to expect from each ceremony.

What can I expect at the 2019 Golden Globes?

The 2019 Golden Globes date is January 6, kicking off your 2019 awards calendar at 8 p.m. E.T., airing live on NBC from Beverly Hills.

Oh and Samberg follow 2018 Golden Globes’ host Seth Meyers—another Saturday Night Live alumnus—as hosts. Both actors have won Golden Globe awards in the past, for Grey’s Anatomy and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, respectively. Despite early speculation that the duo was an unexpected choice, NBC has made one thing very clear: the two actors are actually best friends.

Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born is expected to win big at the 76th Golden Globes. And, with lead Lady Gaga as a popular favorite for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama), the film has a chance to sweep the show with its five nominations (including Cooper for Best Director and Best Actor in a Drama). “Shallow,” the soundtrack’s first single, is nominated for Best Original Song (Motion Picture). Lady Gaga, whose starring role in A Star Is Born is her feature film debut, tweeted about her excitement for being nominated for a Golden Globe as an actress.

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins’ adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name, is another favorite with three nominations. Vice, Adam McKay’s Dick Cheney biopic, is also a top contender for comedy films with six nominations.

Dramatic TV shows nominated for the Globes this year include host Oh’s Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Homecoming, which stars Julia Roberts. For comedy’s part, the competition is fierce, too, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Good Place among the nominees.

What’s the difference between the Oscars and the Golden Globes?

Though the Golden Globes kick off the season, this awards show is not the only chance for actors to nab accolades. The Oscars, coming in February, will give many of the same films another shot at glory. What’s the difference between the Golden Globes and the Oscars? Technically, there are two differing factors. While the Academy Awards honors work in film exclusively, the Golden Globes have awards for both film and television.

And, another notable difference between the two awards shows: the pool of voters that decides each category’s winner. The Golden Globe awards are chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a nonprofit that has donated millions of dollars to charities, funds and more that are devoted to entertainment and the arts. The Academy Awards is presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Golden Globe Awards also includes best picture categories for both drama and musical/comedy films, which can help to pave the way for more widely popular flicks.

What can I expect at the 2019 Academy Awards?

The Academy’s turn comes in February when the 2019 Oscars date is Feb. 24 airing live on CBS at 8 p.m. E.T. from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A host for the show is yet to be announced, and this article will be updated when the Academy announces the 2019 Oscars host.

Originally, the Academy chose Kevin Hart to host the 91st Academy Awards, but he stepped down following controversy surrounding homophobic tweets that had resurfaced. The actor-comedian tweeted that he didn’t want to be “a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists.” Hart’s decision to step down followed an Instagram post explaining that he refused to apologize for the tweets, as the Academy had asked him to do.

This year’s nominations will be announced on Jan. 22. Until then, speculation continues to center on similar films to the Globes. A Star Is Born and If Beale Street Could Talk continue to be top contenders, and the film Roma from Oscar-winning director Alfonso Cuarón is also getting a lot of buzz.

But it was also a year of biopics: Green Book, starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, tells the story of a white man who accompanied acclaimed black pianist Don Shirley on a tour throughout the South during Jim Crow. Vice follows the trials and tribulations of Vice President Dick Cheney. First Man shows man’s first mission to the moon, with Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong. Whether these true stories bring true glory at the Oscars this year remains to be seen.

Daniel Kaluuya (L) and Timothee Chalamet attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. Christopher Polk—Getty Images

Who won big at the 2018 Oscars was not much of a surprise. Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water led the awards show last year with the most nominations, including Best Picture, Director and Original Score. Other early favorites like Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri succeeded, too, with lead Frances McDormand beating I, Tonya‘s Margot Robbie for Best Actress.

Earlier this year, the Academy announced its plan to add a category for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Film, which was designed to recognize films like Avengers or Crazy Rich Asians for being fan-favorites. The plan was put on hold in September, and the category will not be added in 2019. But, if Jordan Peele winning the Original Screenplay award in 2018 for Get Out— was any indication, it’s safe to expect the unexpected at the Academy Awards this year.

What can I expect at the 2019 Grammys?

The Grammys date is Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. E.T., and the show will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The host for the show has yet to be announced, though James Corden held down the musical fort at the 2017 and 2018 Grammys.

Nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced in December, and only music released from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018 was eligible for the 2019 Grammy Awards. Anything released after that September cutoff date cannot be considered for voting.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead this year’s nominations, with many other hip hop artists including Cardi B and Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) in the top, too.

Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” is nominated for four awards—Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Music Video. The music video made waves for its use of metaphors about gun violence, police brutality and racism in the U.S. The music video for Joyner Lucas’ “I’m Not Racist,” which explores similar themes is also nominated.

Janelle Monáe attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women in Music Event at Pier 36 on December 06, 2018 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil—FilmMagic/Getty

Alessia Cara’s win for Best New Artist in 2018 was the ceremony’s only female win for a major category. Perhaps in response to that controversy, the Recording Academy—the body of artists that decides the winners of the Grammy Awards—invited 900 new members to join its ranks earlier this fall, as part of its new Task Force on Diversity & Inclusion. “Part of the objective here is to ask people to join us, to be part of the change [to] diversify the Academy and the industry as a whole,” Task Force Chair Tina Tchen told Billboard.

This is not the only change to the Recording Academy this year. The number of nominees for Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Album of the Year has been increased from five to eight in another effort to broaden the Academy’s flexibility and reach.

