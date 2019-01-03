What an Ancient Philosopher Can Teach You About Being Happy

When it comes to happiness, perhaps it’s actually time to say out with the new and in with the old. In the 4th century B.C., the Greek philosopher Aristotle developed a framework for inner contentment around an idea that feels entirely relevant in the 21st century: that the foundation of being happy comes from doing what is right.

“If you believe that the goal of human life is to maximize happiness, then you are a budding Aristotelian,” writes the British classicist Edith Hall, author of Aristotle’s Way (out Jan. 15), who shares how infusing Aristotle’s lessons into her own life has provided her comfort in difficult times — applying his musings on mortality to help her make grief more manageable. In her book, Hall explains some of the philosopher’s most complex ideas in an approachable way, covering his notes on everything from the power of community to understanding your goals and why you should always consult a third party when making a decision.

