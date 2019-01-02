President Trump Reiterates Call for Complete Border Wall During Cabinet Meeting Amid Shutdown

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says the southern border is “like a sieve,” and he’s lamenting how U.S. authorities fired tear gas into Mexico during the first hours of the new year to repel about 150 migrants trying to breach the border fence in Tijuana.

Trump spoke during a White House meeting with his Cabinet as the partial government shutdown continues into its 12th day. Congress and the president are at an impasse over funding for Trump’s pet project, a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

Trump says a complete wall is needed. Trump says people then couldn’t enter unless they were a “champion pole vaulter.”

Trump’s statement on crossings contradicts the Department of Homeland Security. In 2000, about 1.6 million people were apprehended crossing illegally. In FY 2017, there were about 310,000.

Contact us at editors@time.com.