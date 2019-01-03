While Lady Gaga’s show-stopping turn as ingénue Ally in A Star Is Born is generating major buzz this awards season, the pop star is a seasoned veteran when it comes to serving hair, body and face on the red carpet. As fearless in her fashion sense as she is with her craft as an entertainer, Stefani Germanotta’s red carpet looks function less as clothing and more as an extension of her performance art.

From dramatic and theatrical looks during the early years of her career to the controversial fashion statements she’s made along the way (her raw meat dress and being carried into the Grammys in an egg carriage come to mind,) Gaga’s always known how to make an entrance on the red carpet. As Lady Gaga takes on the red carpets of awards season 2019, here’s a look back at the most outrageous, over-the-top and out of this world looks that she’s worn from past to present.

TORONTO, ON - JUNE 21: Lady Gaga attends the press room at the 20th Annual MuchMusic Video Awards at the MuchMusic HQ on June 21, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage) George Pimentel—WireImage

2009 Much Music Video Awards — Gaga turned heads in a dress made of hair by her own design label, Haus of Gaga. A poodle-inspired matching purse and a sleek, braid-adorned bob completed the look.

2009 MTV VMAs – Gaga brought the drama with a black Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Keko Hainswheeler neck brace.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Musician Lady Gaga arrives at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Jason Merritt—Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Singer Lady Gaga poses in the press room during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Kevork Djansezian—Getty Images

2010 Grammys – Gaga wore Armani Privé for both her sparkling intergalactic pre-ceremony red carpet look and the geometric, origami-inspired outfit she wore after her performance.

2010 Amfar Gala – Gaga took demure pearls to the next level with a pantless ensemble that included an embellished motorcycle jacket and matching hat and face makeup masterminded by Terence Koh and Nicola Formichetti in collaboration with Haus of Gaga.

2010 Brit Awards – Gaga resembled a three-tiered wedding cake in a white Francesco Scognamiglio dress.

Lady Gaga arrives at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur—WireImage

2010 MTV VMAs – Gaga paid tribute to late designer and close friend Alexander McQueen with her pre-ceremony look; what really made headlines was her raw meat dress by Franc Fernandez.

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Singer Lady Gaga arrives at The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on February 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Jason Merritt/TERM—Getty Images

2011 Grammys – Gaga made an entrance not soon to be forgotten at the 2011 Grammy Awards when she was carried across the red carpet and into the ceremony in an egg held aloft by little monsters clad in latex.

2011 MTV VMAs – Gaga stayed in character as her drag alter ego, the dapper Jo Calderone, for the majority of the 2011 MTV VMAs.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Recording artist Lady Gaga attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) Jason Merritt/TERM—Getty Images

2015 Oscars – Gaga was avant garde high fashion at its best in a stunning Azzedine Alaia and red gloves at the 2015 Oscars Ceremony.

2016 Grammys – Gaga paid tribute to the late, great David Bowie with a custom Marc Jacobs leotard and overcoat dress that called Ziggy Stardust to mind.

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Lady Gaga attends the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Larry Busacca—Getty Images

2016 Met Gala – Gaga ditched pants but added inches with a pair of extreme platform heeled boots that amped up the drama of her body-conscious, embellished Atelier Versace leotard and light-up blazer, keeping well within the theme of the Met Gala, “Manus x Machina: Fashion in the Age of Technology.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff—FilmMagic

2017 Grammys – Gaga wore a croc-style crop top and a pair of leather hot shorts and pleather tall boots with towering stiletto heels.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Lady Gaga walks the red carpet ahead of the 'A Star Is Born' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 31, 2018 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images) Vittorio Zunino Celotto—Getty Images

2018 Venice Film Festival – Gaga confirmed that a star, indeed, was born, when she showed up to the 2018 Venice Film Festival in a pale pink Valentino Couture gown adorned with feathers and tiers and tiers of skirt.

