Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid Calls Donald Trump 'the Worst President We've Ever Had'
Then-U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) speaks during his leadership portrait unveiling ceremony December 8, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
1:28 PM EST

As he faces a serious health crisis, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has spoken out against President Trump, calling him the “worst president” and “amoral” in a new interview.

Reid, who is suffering from pancreatic cancer and retired from the Senate in 2017, did not mince words about his view on Trump while speaking with the New York Times.

“I think he is without question the worst president we’ve ever had. We’ve had some bad ones, and there’s not even a close second to him,” Reid told the Times. “He’ll lie. He’ll cheat. You can’t reason with him.”

Reid said Trump is not an immoral person, but described him as “amoral.”

“Amoral is when you shoot someone in the head, it doesn’t make a difference,” he said. “No conscience.”

Reid has in the past strongly criticized Trump. Following the 2016 election, he denounced Trump as a “sexual predator” who “emboldened the forces of hate and bigotry in America.”

The former Senator also discussed his successor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who has a much more conciliatory style than Reid’s bare-knuckles approach.

Reid told the Times he didn’t really want to talk about his relationship with Schumer, saying, “My personal feeling should have nothing to do with it.” He added: “I do not call Schumer. I call him once in a while — not weekly. Let’s say monthly I may call him.”

Write to Mahita Gajanan at mahita.gajanan@time.com.

