No stranger to party-throwing, Taylor Swift hosted all her best friends for one of her famous soirées on Dec. 31.

After the July 4th parties the singer-songwwriter used to have—and her AMA after party earlier this year—Swift wasn’t going to let 2018 go without one more celebration.

But this party wasn’t just about sparkles and champagne. Guests, including Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid, were instructed to dress up as their childhood hero.

Swift chose Ariel, the mermaid from the eponymous Disney film, as her hero. In an Instagram post, the singer—whose documentary about the Reputation album tour was recently released on Netflix—shared well-wishes with her 113.9 million followers, writing, “Sending you all love and hope going into 2019.”

Here’s what the rest of Taylor Swift’s posse dressed up as for their New Year’s Eve party in New York.

Blake Lively dressed up as Dorothy

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attend the world premiere of "A Simple Favor" at The Museum of Modern Art, in New York, on Sept. 10, 2018. Charles Sykes—Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Blake Lively, one of Swift’s many famous BFFs, joined the many ladies who chose movie characters as their childhood heroes. With pigtail braids and a checkered blue-and-white dress, Lively certainly looked the part of Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Lively’s husband, Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds, attended the party as well, though he appeared to be dressed as himself in a simple gray suit. Swift’s Instagram post also featured a photo of herself and Reynolds drinking from bottles of Aviation Gin, which Reynolds now owns.

Gigi Hadid dressed up as Mary Poppins

The 23-year-old model channeled Mary Poppins with red lipstick, a top hat and even the umbrella-cane. Perhaps Hadid was channeling Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns. Hadid poked fun at a tumultuous 2018 with her Instagram post while referencing a song from the movie-musical, writing, “Just a spoon full of sugar helps 2018 go down.” The costume made Hadid feel heroic indeed—she tweeted that she didn’t want to take it off at all.

Gigi Hadid’s BFF McCall Koenig dressed up as Nancy Drew

Koenig is one of Gigi and Bella Hadid’s best friends, so you may recognize her from hanging out with the sister celebrities. Her New Year’s Eve look was inspired by the detective character Nancy Drew from the Nancy Drew Mystery Series novels by pseudonymous author Carolyn Keene.

Leah McCarthy dressed up as Avril Lavigne

Leah McCarthy’s costume as old-school Avril Lavigne is far from ‘complicated.’ Like Koenig, the Instagram influencer is close friends with Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Ashley Avignone dressed up as Gwen Stefani

Avignone, who works as a fashion stylist and consultant, according to her Instagram, paid homage to Gwen Stefani with her 1998 MTV Video Music Awards look.

Gwen Stefani at the 1998 MTV Music Video Awards. Barry King—WireImage

Taylor Swift’s BFF Abigail Anderson Lucier as Posh Spice

Another well-known member of Taylor Swift’s crew, Abigail Anderson Lucier dressed as Posh Spice from the Spice Girls. With the black bob wig and little black dress, she definitely resembles a late-1990s Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham in the Spice Girls in 1997. Tim Rooke—REX/Shutterstock

Write to Rachel E. Greenspan at rachel.greenspan@time.com.