An Australian man’s fear of spiders was so great that his forceful screams of “Why don’t you die?” resulted in an emergency call and multiple police officers arriving at his home.

The Wanneroo police department in Perth, West Australia, reported the incident in a now-deleted tweet on their Twitter account, according to The Guardian. The tweet included a screenshot of the police log from the morning, which detailed the incident thusly: “Caller walked past the AA and heard a male screaming out ‘Why don’t you die’ – repeatedly,” they wrote. “The toddler inside was screaming…caller doesn’t know them, but has seen them a few times when walking.”

The log eventually reveals that the police later spoke with the residents and found out that the man had been trying to kill a spider, but was screaming because of his “serious fear of spiders.” He apologized to the police for any inconvenience they may have experienced by having to visit his home because of the screams.

The log closed with an update on both the family and the eight-legged creature: “No injuries sighted (except to spider). No further police involvement required.”

