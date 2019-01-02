Chrissy Teigen kicked off 2019 with a human moment so comically relatable that it gave us the first truly widespread meme of 2019.

The model and cookbook author, 33, had no shortage of quips that charmed fans watching NBC’s New Year’s Eve broadcast, which she co-hosted with Carson Daly. But it wasn’t the banter that left the most lasting impression. Instead, it was an innocent, accidental clash with rain gear that supplied us with a viral video.

Just seconds after the ball dropped, Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones moved in for a warm celebratory hug on a rainy New Year’s night. But Jones’ umbrella accidentally hit Teigen in the eye.

Thankfully, Teigen is doing just fine post-collision. Jones appeared more emotionally wounded by the mishap, and took her apology to Twitter.

And the prolific Twitter queen took to social media to assure everyone all was well.

And work in some jokes.

But the hilariously awkward moment was an excellent example of moving in with great intentions only to get smacked in the face by life.

Some people felt the umbrella symbolized 2019. Some people felt the umbrella symbolized reality. Whatever they felt, they clearly saw themselves.

