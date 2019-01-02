U.S. Marine Shot and Killed Inside Washington, D.C. Barracks, Police Say
The U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corp. plays during a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon, at the Marine barracks on October 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. 34 years ago today terrorist detonated two truck bombs at a building that housed U.S. troops, killing 220 Marines, 18 sailors and 3 soldiers.
Mark Wilson—Getty Images
By Associated Press
7:45 AM EST

(WASHINGTON) — Police in Washington, D.C., say a U.S. Marine has been shot and killed inside of the Marine Barracks in Washington.

News outlets report that police say a male Marine was shot early Tuesday morning in an apparent accident and later pronounced dead. Police haven’t said why the shooting was accidental. Marine Corps spokesman Chief Gunnery Sgt. John says the man did not shoot himself.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s name. A barracks statement says the release of the man’s name is pending notification of his family.

The Marine Barracks was founded in 1801 and is the oldest active Marine Corps post. A Marine survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the compound in June. Another Marine was fatally shot in the head at the compound in 2013.

