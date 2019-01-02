Japan's Emperor Akihito Greets Well-Wishers at the Last New Year's Appearance of His Reign

By Associated Press
11:42 PM EST

(TOKYO) — Japanese Emperor Akihito has waved to throngs of well-wishers eager to see the final New Year’s appearance in his reign.

He told the crowd Wednesday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo: “I am truly happy to celebrate the New Year with all of you under such cloudless skies.”

Akihito will abdicate on April 30 and his son will succeed him.

Akihito, who inherited the Chrysanthemum Throne from wartime emperor Hirohito, has appeared each year to wish peace for the nation with his wife Empress Michiko and other family members.

Japanese media reported the attendance at nearly 60,000 people as of late morning, many of them waving Japanese flags.

