Eight French People Spent New Years Eve Getting Rescued from a Carnival Ride by Helicopter

Eight French people rang in the new year by getting rescued by a helicopter from the top of an 171-foot-tall carnival ride, reports say.

The group were aboard the BomberMaxxx ride at a fair in Rennes, France when a new mechanical part broke down and brought the ride to a halt, the BBC reported.

The Brief Newsletter Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. View Sample Sign Up Now

When firefighters on the ground realized that their ladders were too short to reach the top of the ride, the helicopter was called in. One by one, the revelers were pulled through the air to safety. The first was rescued just before midnight, and the last at around 6 a.m.

Alexandre Thiel, the owner of the ride, said that there had been no danger to the riders, but “the only problem was getting them down,” according to the BBC.

After escaping, one of the riders told the AFP, “Next year, I’m staying at home with my champagne and biscuits.”

Write to Tara Law at tara.law@time.com.