Judge Denies Kevin Spacey's Request to Skip Court Appearance
Kevin Spacey onstage to present at the 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards on October 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frederick M. Brown—Getty Images
By Associated Press
4:12 PM EST

(BOSTON) — A Massachusetts judge has denied Kevin Spacey’s request to skip his appearance in court on accusations that he groped a young man.

The decision by Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett on Monday means Spacey will have to attend his Jan. 7 arraignment.

Spacey had argued he should be excused from appearing because his presence would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with this case.” He’s pleading not guilty.

The 59-year-old Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the 18-year-old man in a Nantucket restaurant in 2016. He is charged with felony indecent assault and battery.

Spacey’s lawyer, Juliane Balliro, said in the documents that his presence in court would only “heighten prejudicial media interest in the case” and increase the risk of contaminating the jury pool.

